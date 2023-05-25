NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kejriwal attacks the Modi government on the inauguration of the new parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
19 opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, Trinamool Congress, SP and Aam Aadmi Party have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a big attack on the central government and said whether Dalit society is considered inauspicious

All Videos

Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
3:3
Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
What will happen in the case of the new parliament in Supreme Court। OPPOSITION PROTEST
5:39
What will happen in the case of the new parliament in Supreme Court। OPPOSITION PROTEST
New Parliament Building Row: Case of new parliament reached Supreme Court, lawyer Jaya Sukin filed petition
8:10
New Parliament Building Row: Case of new parliament reached Supreme Court, lawyer Jaya Sukin filed petition
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
11:8
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House
0:43
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House

Trending Videos

3:3
Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
5:39
What will happen in the case of the new parliament in Supreme Court। OPPOSITION PROTEST
8:10
New Parliament Building Row: Case of new parliament reached Supreme Court, lawyer Jaya Sukin filed petition
11:8
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
0:43
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House
new Parliament building,new parliament building india,modi new parliament building,new parliament building update,kejriwal boycotts new parliament,new parliament building delhi,new parliament building india update,New Parliament Building Inauguration,New Parliament,opposition boycotts new parliament building,Parliament building,new parliament building boycott,pm modi visits new parliament building,kejriwal attacks modi,