Kejriwal Breaking: AAP leader Atishi claims - Kejriwal's house may be raided

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Kejriwal Breaking: AAP leader Atishi Marlena claimed that raids may be conducted at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that BJP may be conspiring to arrest Kejriwal.

