Kejriwal Meets CPI's General Secretary D Raja To Seek Support On Centre's Ordinance

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 14 met D Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India. CM Kejriwal met D Raja to seek CPI’s support against Centre’s ordinance of control of services in Delhi.

