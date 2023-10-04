videoDetails

Kejriwal on ED Raid: Kejriwal said at Sanjay Singh's house - More than a thousand raids, not even 1 paise found

| Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Kejriwal on ED Raid: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement has come on ED's action on Sanjay Singh, he said that for the last one year we have been watching and making noise about the alleged liquor scam, more than 1000 raids have been conducted, recovery of one paisa. It did not happen, - they just keep alleging scam, they did a lot of investigation and found nothing. They are not going to get anything from Sanjay Singh also. Kejriwal further said that elections are coming and he feels that if these people are losing in the 2024 elections, it seems to be the last desperate attempt of the losing man.