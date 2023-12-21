trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701388
Kejriwal reverts back on ED's summon

Dec 21, 2023
Kejriwal has reverted back on ED's summons. Kejriwal said that I am ready to accept every legal summons and this ED summons is also illegal like the previous summons. Further, he said that the summons should be withdrawn. I have lived my life honestly and transparently, I have nothing to hide.

