Kerala: 21 people died in Malappuram Tourist Boat accident so far

| Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

A major accident has been witnessed in Malappuram, Kerala on Sunday evening. So far 21 people have died after a tourist boat capsized in Malappuram. Please tell that there were about 40 people in this boat. Know what is the current situation.