Kerala blast LIVE updates: Delhi on high alert after Kerala bomb blasts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There has been a serial blast in the convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala, one person has died in the blasts, while 35 people have been injured.. After the Kerala blast, high alert has been put in Delhi-Mumbai. Alert continues regarding Mumbai World Cup... Security has been increased in many churches in Delhi. Sources have revealed that the blast was caused by an IED kept in a tiffin.
