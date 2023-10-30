trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681807
Kerala Blast Update: 'High alert' in the country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
On Sunday morning, three blasts took place during prayers at the Christian Convention Center in Ernakulam, Kerala. IED blasts targeting a particular community took place during a prayer meeting in Kerala. But when the blasts were taking place in Kerala, the Chief Minister of Kerala was sitting on a dharna with CPM leaders in support of Palestine in Delhi.
