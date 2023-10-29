trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681635
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There has been a serial blast in the convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala, one person has died in the blasts, while 35 people have been injured.. The eyewitness present at the time of the incident said that more than one blast was heard, while Police said that the blast was caused by IED. Earlier news came that terrorists had used tiffin box for the blast. After the blasts, alert has been declared in Delhi and Mumbai. Alert continues regarding Mumbai World Cup...Delhi Police is in touch with intelligence agencies...Security has been increased in many churches in Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
play icon1:33
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza
play icon4:25
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza
UN Secretary-General António Guterres Arrives In Nepal’s Kathmandu For 4-Day Visit
play icon2:30
UN Secretary-General António Guterres Arrives In Nepal’s Kathmandu For 4-Day Visit
World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
play icon2:57
World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery
play icon4:47
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery

Trending Videos

1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
play icon1:33
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza
play icon4:25
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza
UN Secretary-General António Guterres Arrives In Nepal’s Kathmandu For 4-Day Visit
play icon2:30
UN Secretary-General António Guterres Arrives In Nepal’s Kathmandu For 4-Day Visit
World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
play icon2:57
World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery
play icon4:47
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery
Kerala blast LIVE updates,NSG,Hamas connection on Kerala Blast,Eyewitness on Blast,Alert in Delhi Mumbai,blast was caused by IED,Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan,Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Called Meeting,Pinarayi Vijayan Called All party Meeting,NIA team,one person has died,35 people injured,Alert in Delhi and Mumbai,Alert in Delhi Church,World Cup 2023,intelligence agencies,IED kept in a tiffin,tiffin Blast,Kerala blast news. Kerala blast update,Kerala news,kerala news live,Bomb blast,Kerala,kerala bomb blast,kerala live news,kannur bomb blast,kerala headlines,local kerala news,blast at kalamassery,bomb blast in kerala,kerala kannur bomb blast,israel hamas war kerala blast,bomb blast near rss office,rss office bomb blast threat,bomb blast at house in kerala kannur,Blast,kerala bomb news,Kerala bomb attack,convension blast,kerala bomb blast news,