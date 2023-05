videoDetails

Kerala Boat Accident: Accident due to boat capsize in Malappuram

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

A terrible accident has been witnessed in Malappuram, Kerala. So far 21 people have died after the boat capsized on Sunday evening. Regarding this, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for the next of kin of the deceased.