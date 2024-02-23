trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724201
Kerala Fire Breaks Out: KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Kayamkulam, No Injuries Reported

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
A fire broke out in Kerala as a KSRTC bus caught fire near MSM College in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries, and the situation is under control.

