Kerala: Incessant rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Kottayam

Heavy rain lashed central Kerala on August 30 disrupting the normal life. Waterlogging was witnessed in several areas following the downpour. The water level in some rivers in the state is also expected to rise if the rainfall continues.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

