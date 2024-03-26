Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapses Following Ship Collision

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, measuring 3 km in length, collapsed into the water overnight following a collision with a cargo ship, according to Fox Baltimore's report on Tuesday.

All Videos

Bansuri Swaraj Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Based On Ethics
Play Icon00:57
Bansuri Swaraj Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Based On Ethics
BJP Protest March: Delhi Police Use Water Cannons On Workers Demanding Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon00:32
BJP Protest March: Delhi Police Use Water Cannons On Workers Demanding Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal
AAP holds protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi
Play Icon11:55
AAP holds protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi
Noida Viral Video: Unusual Act of 'PDA' on Moving Two-Wheeler Leads To Rs 30,000 Fine
Play Icon01:01
Noida Viral Video: Unusual Act of 'PDA' on Moving Two-Wheeler Leads To Rs 30,000 Fine
Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate:
Play Icon02:03
Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate: "Every Woman Deserves Dignity..."

Trending Videos

Bansuri Swaraj Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Based On Ethics
play icon0:57
Bansuri Swaraj Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Based On Ethics
BJP Protest March: Delhi Police Use Water Cannons On Workers Demanding Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal
play icon0:32
BJP Protest March: Delhi Police Use Water Cannons On Workers Demanding Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal
AAP holds protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi
play icon11:55
AAP holds protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi
Noida Viral Video: Unusual Act of 'PDA' on Moving Two-Wheeler Leads To Rs 30,000 Fine
play icon1:1
Noida Viral Video: Unusual Act of 'PDA' on Moving Two-Wheeler Leads To Rs 30,000 Fine
Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate:
play icon2:3
Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate: "Every Woman Deserves Dignity..."