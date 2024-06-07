Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755869
NewsVideos
videoDetails

INDIA Alliance shocked by NDA's unity?

|Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: JDU leader Lovely Anand has demanded special status for Bihar. In such a situation, this can create a new problem for BJP. Actually, after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, there is a fierce battle going on in the country to form the government as no party has got the majority. BJP may have got the maximum number of seats, but Narendra Modi has to take support from Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to become PM for the third time. But, these parties included in the NDA have placed many big demands including big ministries in front of BJP before Modi's swearing-in.

All Videos

TDP Leader makes huge announcement on Muslims
Play Icon15:50
TDP Leader makes huge announcement on Muslims
NDA Parliamentary meeting begins
Play Icon04:21
NDA Parliamentary meeting begins
priyanka gandhi might contest bypolls
Play Icon17:32
priyanka gandhi might contest bypolls
PM Modi to hold meeting on BJP's defeat in UP
Play Icon03:33
PM Modi to hold meeting on BJP's defeat in UP
3 Workers Arrested near Parliament House
Play Icon03:52
3 Workers Arrested near Parliament House

Trending Videos

TDP Leader makes huge announcement on Muslims
play icon15:50
TDP Leader makes huge announcement on Muslims
NDA Parliamentary meeting begins
play icon4:21
NDA Parliamentary meeting begins
priyanka gandhi might contest bypolls
play icon17:32
priyanka gandhi might contest bypolls
PM Modi to hold meeting on BJP's defeat in UP
play icon3:33
PM Modi to hold meeting on BJP's defeat in UP
3 Workers Arrested near Parliament House
play icon3:52
3 Workers Arrested near Parliament House