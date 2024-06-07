videoDetails

INDIA Alliance shocked by NDA's unity?

| Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: JDU leader Lovely Anand has demanded special status for Bihar. In such a situation, this can create a new problem for BJP. Actually, after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, there is a fierce battle going on in the country to form the government as no party has got the majority. BJP may have got the maximum number of seats, but Narendra Modi has to take support from Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to become PM for the third time. But, these parties included in the NDA have placed many big demands including big ministries in front of BJP before Modi's swearing-in.