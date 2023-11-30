trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693690
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khalistan Controversy: Is America following Canada's path?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
America's double standard on terrorism has come to light. America has made serious allegations against India of conspiracy to murder an American citizen. An Indian citizen named Nikhil Gupta has been arrested on charges of this conspiracy. America also said that this dangerous conspiracy has been foiled. After which now questions are being raised whether America is also on the path of Canada on the issue of Khalistan.
Follow Us

All Videos

Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
Play Icon11:0
Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Play Icon5:32
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
Play Icon1:37
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon0:52
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon3:20
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
play icon11:0
Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
play icon5:32
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
play icon1:37
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon0:52
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
play icon3:20
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
america on khalistan,america allegation on india,Nikhil Gupta,america on nikhil gupta,