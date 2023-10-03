trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670211
Khalistan supporters protest with Nijjar posters outside Indian High Commission in London

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Amid ongoing India-Canada diplomatic standoff over killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, Khalistani supporters gathered and protested outside Indian High Commission in London on October 02.
