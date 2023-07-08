trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632394
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is alive, video made from US headquarters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Gurpantwant Singh Pannu: A few days back, India's most wanted Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh was claimed to have been killed in a road accident in America. But now Gurpatwant Singh has made a video from the US headquarters. which is viral on social media
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
play icon2:35
Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
play icon0:45
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
DNA: Geeta Press is not just a publication... it is also a symbol of faith. Gitpress | Gorakhpur
play icon14:25
DNA: Geeta Press is not just a publication... it is also a symbol of faith. Gitpress | Gorakhpur
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
play icon10:15
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
play icon9:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
play icon2:35
Jan Samman Video Contest: Know what is Jan Samman Video Contest, you can get a reward of lakhs!
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
play icon0:45
Silent Satyagraha of Congress across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.
DNA: Geeta Press is not just a publication... it is also a symbol of faith. Gitpress | Gorakhpur
play icon14:25
DNA: Geeta Press is not just a publication... it is also a symbol of faith. Gitpress | Gorakhpur
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
play icon10:15
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
play icon9:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shalini Ali said - People of fundamentalism make wrong use of the mosque.
gurpatwant singh pannu,gurpatwant singh pannu khalistan,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,gurpatwant singh pannu latest videos,gurpatwant singh pannu news,gurpatwant singh pannu new video,gurpatwant pannu,gurpatwant singh pannu interview,khalistani gurpatwant singh pannun,gurupatwant singh pannu,gurpatwant singh pannu 2020,gurpatwant singh pannu video,gurpatwant singh pannu latest news,sfj chief gurpatwant singh pannu news,fir on gurpatwant pannu,sfj gurpatwant pannu,