Khalistanis upset after Modi-Doval's action. Jai Shankar. Hardeep Singh Nijjar

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Canada: NIA has taken a big action against Khalistan, NIA has announced reward on 5 Khalistans including Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu. Let us tell you that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in the country's Parliament that Indian agents were involved in the murder of terrorist Hardeep Singh.
