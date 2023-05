videoDetails

Khargone Bus Accident: Compensation announced for Madhya Pradesh bus accident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

In Madhya Pradesh, a terrible accident has taken place due to the bus falling into the bridge. More than 50 people have been injured in this accident and the Madhya Pradesh government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased.