Khargone Bus Accident: Tragic accident due to bus overturning on a bridge in MP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

A terrible accident was witnessed in Khargone of Madhya Pradesh. So far 22 people have died and about 30 people have been injured in the accident due to the fall of a bus from the bridge.