Kisan Andolan 2024: 'Goli Maro, Lathi Maro...we will definitely go to Delhi', says Kisan Neta

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Farmer Protest 2024: Kisan Neta held a press conference regarding the meeting between farmers and government. In which he has given a big statement. The farmer leader said that his Twitter handle was closed while the meeting was taking place. Farmers are being threatened. He also said that whether we beat him with sticks or shoot him, we will definitely go to Delhi.

