Kishanpole Hindu Exodus: Exodus posters pasted outside Hindu houses

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Kishanpole Hindu Exodus: Posters have been put up outside houses in Kishanpole saying that Hindus have to migrate from Jaipur. Local people are telling Congress councilor Farid Qureshi responsible for this exodus.