know about India's fast growing economy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
DNA: India's economy has grown very rapidly in the last few years. China and America are upset with this pace of Indian economy. At the same time, India will leave behind developed countries like Germany and Japan by the year 2027. Watch the DNA of the changing economy of changing India.

