Know about India's new K9 Vajra, M777 howitzers

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced K9 Vajra and M777 howitzer guns to the nation at a ceremony at Deolali artillery centre in Maharshtra on November 8th. Know about the features of India's new K9 Vajra, M777 howitzers

Jan 26, 2019, 07:10 AM IST
