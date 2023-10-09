trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672926
Know about voting ratio of upcoming Assembly Elections

|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Assembly Election 2023: The dates of assembly elections to be held in 5 states have been announced. The Election Commission (EC) announced the election dates in a press conference. Along with this, the Election Commission told during PC how is the Voting Ratio in 5 states?
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with OM Mathur on upcoming Assembly Elections
play icon4:47
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with OM Mathur on upcoming Assembly Elections
Watch Vishal Pandey's EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Israel
play icon3:40
Watch Vishal Pandey's EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Israel
Election Commission PC: First Reaction of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has come.
play icon3:17
Election Commission PC: First Reaction of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has come.
Know dates of upcoming elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana and Rajasthan
play icon2:50
Know dates of upcoming elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana and Rajasthan
Election Commission announces dates for upcoming assembly elections 2023
play icon3:14
Election Commission announces dates for upcoming assembly elections 2023

