Know all about Ayodhya Case Accused Moeed Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Ayodhya Case Update: Politics intensified when a bulldozer ran on the premises of Moeed Khan, accused in the gangrape case of a minor in Ayodhya. Samajwadi Party raised questions on the intentions of the Yogi government regarding the bulldozer action. Not only this, the party demanded DNA and narco test in this case. But the party has no answer as to what action it has taken so far against its accused leader. So the questions are being raised that on whose bed is the fearless Moeed Khan?

