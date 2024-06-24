videoDetails

Know all about CM Yogi action on BJP Loss in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 11:18 PM IST

UP BJP Loss Update: Today in politics, first of all we will talk about Uttar Pradesh... where after the Lok Sabha elections, another political pitch is being prepared... because now the entire focus in the state is on the by-elections to be held on 10 seats... in which CM Yogi and Akhilesh are one. They will be face to face once again.. The question is that after lagging behind Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha elections, will BJP's fortunes prevail in the assembly by-elections? Will Yogi be able to show his strength on these ten seats.. What preparations are there to fight from both the sides.. See in this report..