Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757076
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know all about Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi

|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will be the new Army Chief. The new Army Chief will take charge on June 30. Know who is Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi?

All Videos

Massive Traffic jam in Manali creating problems
Play Icon04:59
Massive Traffic jam in Manali creating problems
Delhi HC, Supreme Court Issues notice to NTA in NEET Exam Case
Play Icon01:09
Delhi HC, Supreme Court Issues notice to NTA in NEET Exam Case
CRPF jawan martyred after security forces gun down terrorist in Jammu's Kathua
Play Icon05:12
CRPF jawan martyred after security forces gun down terrorist in Jammu's Kathua
Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Play Icon02:04
Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Women protesting against water scarcity in Delhi's Karolbagh
Play Icon02:40
Women protesting against water scarcity in Delhi's Karolbagh

Trending Videos

Massive Traffic jam in Manali creating problems
play icon4:59
Massive Traffic jam in Manali creating problems
Delhi HC, Supreme Court Issues notice to NTA in NEET Exam Case
play icon1:9
Delhi HC, Supreme Court Issues notice to NTA in NEET Exam Case
CRPF jawan martyred after security forces gun down terrorist in Jammu's Kathua
play icon5:12
CRPF jawan martyred after security forces gun down terrorist in Jammu's Kathua
Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
play icon2:4
Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Women protesting against water scarcity in Delhi's Karolbagh
play icon2:40
Women protesting against water scarcity in Delhi's Karolbagh