Know all about Mohammad Yunus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus will be the chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh due to the Bangladesh dispute. A round of meetings are continuing to form the interim government after the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina. The army has also agreed to the name of Muhammad Yunus.