Know dates of upcoming elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana and Rajasthan

| Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Assembly Election 2023: The Chief Election Commission has announced the dates of the upcoming elections. CEC Rajeev Kumar said that elections will be held in Mizoram on 7th November. Voting will be held in two phases in Chhattisgarh. The first phase will be held on 7th November and the second phase on 17th November. Elections will be held in Rajasthan in one phase. Elections will be held here on 23 November. Voting will be held in Madhya Pradesh on 7th November and in Telangana on 30th November. The results of all 5 states will come on 3 December. Only in Chhattisgarh, elections will be held in two phases and in the remaining 4 states, voting will be held in one phase.