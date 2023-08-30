trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655506
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Aditya L 1 mission News: After the success of Chandrayaan 3, now preparations are going on for Aditya L 1 mission. It is to be launched on 2 September from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. It is bound to arise the question in everyone's mind that why it has not been named Adityayan, Suryayan. What is the meaning of the word L1 in Aditya? What is the distance Aditya has to cover to reach Suraj? Here we will look at the answers to all the questions sequentially.
Follow Us

All Videos

Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
play icon1:23
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
play icon1:1
 Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
play icon5:23
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September
play icon5:2
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September
Russia-Ukraine War: Missile Attack At Kyiv As Drones Strike Russian Military Planes
play icon1:51
Russia-Ukraine War: Missile Attack At Kyiv As Drones Strike Russian Military Planes

Trending Videos

Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
play icon1:23
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
play icon1:1
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
play icon5:23
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September
play icon5:2
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September
Russia-Ukraine War: Missile Attack At Kyiv As Drones Strike Russian Military Planes
play icon1:51
Russia-Ukraine War: Missile Attack At Kyiv As Drones Strike Russian Military Planes
aditya l1 mission,aditya l1 mission exclusive images,aditya l1 mission news,aditya l1 mission launch date,aditya l1 mission kya hai,aditya l1 mission isro,isro aditya l1 mission,aditya mission,Aditya-L1 mission,aditya l1 mission in hindi,isro sun mission aditya l1,isro sun mission,l1 aditya mission,aditya l1 mission reaction,isro aditya mission,aditya l1 mission sun,what is aditya mission,ISRO mission,isro aditya l1,isro mission to sun,Breaking News,