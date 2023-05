videoDetails

Know full details on Voting Percentage amid UP Civic Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Voting is going on for the civic elections in UP today. Due to this, voting is going on in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In this report, know in detail where and where voting is going on and how much the voting percentage has reached so far.