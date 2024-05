videoDetails

Know how dangerous is Cyclone Remal

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 08:26 AM IST

One Minute One News: Cyclone 'Remal' has hit Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a high level meeting regarding this. Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tweeted and asked people to stay at home. Due to Ramal storm, winds will blow at a speed of 120 Km/hour. One the other hand, arrival of the cyclone marks with heavy rain with strong winds. Fourteen teams of NDRF have been deployed on the spot.