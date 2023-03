videoDetails

Know how Indore Temple Floor Sinked

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

A terrible accident has taken place due to the collapse of the well shed in the Beleshwar Mahadev temple of Indore. A total of 25 people were reported to have fallen in this accident, out of which 10 people have been pulled out so far. Know in detail in this report how this accident happened.