Know, how non-Muslims will get citizenship under CAA in India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
DNA: As soon as CAA is implemented, Hindus, Sikhs (non-Muslims) who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh without documents will get citizenship. CAA was passed in both houses of Parliament in December 2019. In such a situation, now know how the non-Hindu refugees living in India since 2014 will get Indian citizenship after the implementation of CAA.

