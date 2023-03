videoDetails

Know how this year's election has been changed from previous years

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Election 2023 Video: North East Election Vote Counting is going to be conducted today for three states. The counting of votes will be done at 113 centers in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Know in this report how this election has changed since last few years?