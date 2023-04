videoDetails

Know in detail about Amritpal Singh's close aid Papalpreet

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh's associate Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Delhi. Please inform that Papalpreet is being told to have an old relationship with controversies. Know in detail in this report, who is Papalpreet Singh?