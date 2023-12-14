trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698841
Know latest update on Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Allahabad High Court on Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Case Update: Allahabad High Court has announced decision in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah. Allahabad High Court has accepted the petition of the Hindu side. High Court has approved the court commission survey of the Shahi Idgah complex. On the other hand, High Court has rejected the arguments of Idgah Committee and Waqf Board.

