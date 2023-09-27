trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667764
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on NIA Raid in Punjab

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
NIA Raids Today in Punjab: Amidst the Canada-India dispute, NIA has taken major action against the elimination of Khalistanis and conducted raids in many states of the country. Along with this, many big revelations have been made regarding the Nijjar murder case.
Follow Us

All Videos

NIA makes big revelation on Nijjar Murder Case
play icon2:47
NIA makes big revelation on Nijjar Murder Case
12 year old girl brutally raped in Ujjain
play icon1:56
12 year old girl brutally raped in Ujjain
NIA Raids: Where does Gangster lucky Patial, the leader of Bambiha gang, live?
play icon2:45
NIA Raids: Where does Gangster lucky Patial, the leader of Bambiha gang, live?
NIA Raids in 51 locations in 6 states of India
play icon3:28
NIA Raids in 51 locations in 6 states of India
Handsome Hunk Virat Kohli Stun Fans With His Dapper Looks At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:25
Handsome Hunk Virat Kohli Stun Fans With His Dapper Looks At Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

NIA makes big revelation on Nijjar Murder Case
play icon2:47
NIA makes big revelation on Nijjar Murder Case
12 year old girl brutally raped in Ujjain
play icon1:56
12 year old girl brutally raped in Ujjain
NIA Raids: Where does Gangster lucky Patial, the leader of Bambiha gang, live?
play icon2:45
NIA Raids: Where does Gangster lucky Patial, the leader of Bambiha gang, live?
NIA Raids in 51 locations in 6 states of India
play icon3:28
NIA Raids in 51 locations in 6 states of India
Handsome Hunk Virat Kohli Stun Fans With His Dapper Looks At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:25
Handsome Hunk Virat Kohli Stun Fans With His Dapper Looks At Mumbai Airport
nia raids today in punjab,nia raids today,nia raids khalsa aid,nijjar hatyakand,nijjar hatyakand isi,isi nijjar murder,NIA,india canada news,nia chargesheet revelation,india canada tension,Uttarakhand NIA Action,NIA raid,Bajpur nia raid,Asim,Khalistan Controversy,india canada news,S Jaishankar,khalistan,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,Justin Trudeau,Zee News,Canada,Canada on India,canada khalistan,India Canada,canada india,Trending,