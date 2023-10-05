trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671063
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on Sikkim Flood

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Sikkim Flood LIVE: The next 48 hours are heavy for Sikkim. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rain in Sikkim for two days. Not only this, heavy rains may also occur in Bihar, Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam and Jharkhand. The disaster that occurred in Sikkim on Wednesday took the lives of 14 people and still around 70 people, including 22 army personnel, are missing, for whom a rescue operation is being conducted.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sikkim flood takes life of 14, search operation underway
play icon0:47
Sikkim flood takes life of 14, search operation underway
Watch Top 100 news of the day
play icon10:6
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Balochistan witnesses another bomb explosion
play icon0:49
Balochistan witnesses another bomb explosion
Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
play icon0:45
Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case
play icon0:32
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case

Trending Videos

Sikkim flood takes life of 14, search operation underway
play icon0:47
Sikkim flood takes life of 14, search operation underway
Watch Top 100 news of the day
play icon10:6
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Balochistan witnesses another bomb explosion
play icon0:49
Balochistan witnesses another bomb explosion
Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
play icon0:45
Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case
play icon0:32
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case
sikkim flood live,sikkim flood live in hindi,sikkim cloudburst video,sikkim cloudburst live,sikkim cloudburst today live,sikkim cloudburst news today,sikkim cloudburst latest,cloudburst video,cloudburst video in sikkim,cloudburst live video,flood,flood in sikkim live,flood in sikkim teesta river,flood in sikkim 2023 hindi,flood in sikkim hindi,22 indian army personnel missing,indian army missing,Breaking News,flash flood in sikkim,Zee News,Hindi News,