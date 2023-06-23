NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Opposition Meeting In Patna: Today, the opposition parties are holding an important meeting in Bihar's Patna taking steps towards the Grand Alliance. This meeting is being held in view of the 2024 elections against PM Modi. This meeting is being held at Nitish Kumar's house and Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Hemant Soren, Lalu Prasad and many veterans have attended this meeting.

All Videos

Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
play icon2:55
Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
play icon3:4
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
play icon1:0
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
play icon1:29
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US
play icon2:15
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US

Trending Videos

Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
play icon2:55
Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
play icon3:4
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
play icon1:0
RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
play icon1:29
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US
play icon2:15
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US
Opposition meeting,opposition meeting patna,opposition meeting today,opposition meeting patna live,opposition unity meeting,opposition unity meeting in patna,opposition patna meeting,Opposition unity,opposition,opposition party meeting today,Patna,patna opposition meeting,patna opposition,meeting in patna,Nitish Kumar,Rahul Gandhi,Mallikarjun Kharge,Lalu Prasad Yadav,Mamata Banerjee,Bihar Politics,JDU,RJD,BJP,Congress,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,