Know restrictions imposed in Delhi during G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
G20 Summit in Delhi 2023: According to the gazette notification (G-20 Summit Delhi), heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and light goods vehicles (LGVs) will be allowed to ply from 9 pm on 7 September 2023 to 11:59 pm on 10 September 2023. Will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies etc. will be allowed to enter Delhi with no-entry permission.
Shafiqur Rehman Barq attacks Central Government over Bharat Vs India name change
Shafiqur Rehman Barq attacks Central Government over Bharat Vs India name change
Watch! Breathtaking visuals from Dhaula Kuan as Delhi decks up for G20 Leaders' Summit
Watch! Breathtaking visuals from Dhaula Kuan as Delhi decks up for G20 Leaders' Summit
Anurag Thakur, PT Usha unveil India's Ceremonial dress, players' kit for Asian Games 2023
Anurag Thakur, PT Usha unveil India's Ceremonial dress, players' kit for Asian Games 2023
INDIA leaders arrive at Cong chief's residence to discuss strategy during Parliament special session
INDIA leaders arrive at Cong chief's residence to discuss strategy during Parliament special session
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit

