Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to Ayodhya on January 22 to participate in the Pran Pratistha of Ram Mandir. The official program of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit has come out. Know what and at what time PM Modi will do in Ayodhya on the day of Pran Pratistha.

