Know the condition of the court room, what both the lawyers said, Aditya Pancholi's body language

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Jiah Khan Case Verdict: Verdict is going to come today in Bollywood actress Jiah Khan suicide case, let us tell you that after almost 10 years, today the court will give its verdict on this matter and today the eyes of millions of people are fixed on the decision of the court. Jia has left a letter of 6 pages before suicide. In which he made many serious allegations against his love Sooraj Panchol.

PM Modi inaugurated 91 FM Transmission Station, said, 'Digital entrepreneurs in every village'
7:43
PM Modi inaugurated 91 FM Transmission Station, said, 'Digital entrepreneurs in every village'
Sooraj Pancholi reaches Mumbai CBI Court
0:53
Sooraj Pancholi reaches Mumbai CBI Court
Jiah Khan's mother and Sooraj Pancholi will be face to face, decision will come after 10 years
5:56
Jiah Khan's mother and Sooraj Pancholi will be face to face, decision will come after 10 years
BJP's Bengal bandh over Kaliaganj incident, many workers detained
1:32
BJP's Bengal bandh over Kaliaganj incident, many workers detained
Is Shaista hiding in Delhi? Contacted a lawyer; SIT got diary with phone numbers
8:22
Is Shaista hiding in Delhi? Contacted a lawyer; SIT got diary with phone numbers

