Know the reason due to which the Supreme Court did not hear the petition for the inauguration of the new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
The Supreme Court has refused to hear the petition demanding the inauguration of the new Parliament by the President. This petition was filed by CR Jaya Sukeen.

 Rahul Gandhi gets NOC in Passport Case, issued for three years by Rouse Avenue Court
Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Devgan Papped At The Airport Sporting A Face Mask
SC refuses to hear on petition over Inauguration of New Parliament House
Youngsters Rush To Click Selfies With Foreign Minister S Jaishankar At Vadodara Airport
AMIT SHAH slammed the Congress, accusing it of insulting Sangol। HINDI NEWS

