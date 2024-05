videoDetails

Know the whole controversy around Rahul Gandhi's Khata Khat Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

While addressing a rally in Pratapgarh, UP amid Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi made fun of Rahul Gandhi's sour remarks. PM Modi repeated the word 'Khat-Khat' non-stop to make fun of Rahul Gandhi.