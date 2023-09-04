videoDetails

Know weather update of Kandy ahead of India-Nepal Match

| Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Asia Cup India Vs Nepal 2023: The fifth match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played between India and Nepal. This will be the last match of Group A. This match is going to be very important for both the teams to make a place in Super-4. This match is to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Nepal had to face defeat in their first match, while Team India's match was canceled due to rain. Even if the match against Nepal gets washed out in the rain, Team India will still reach the Super-4. On the other hand, Pakistan has already reached Super-4 from Group-A with 3 points.