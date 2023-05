videoDetails

Know what made DK Shivakumar agree at midnight?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Karnataka New CM: The name of the CM of Karnataka has been announced. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a press conference in Delhi, 'After discussing with everyone, the Congress party has decided that Siddaramaiah ji will be made the Chief Minister of Karnataka.