Know what precautions to take on Surya Kranti ahead of Surya Grahan

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Surya Grahan will be visible across the country on 20 April. Before the solar eclipse today is Surya Sankranti and during this time Grahan Yoga is being formed. Today i.e. on 14th April 2023, in the special episode of Jyotish Guru, learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to be careful from eclipse yoga on Surya Sankranti.