Know What Union Minister's statement on Bihar-Bengal violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Ram Navami Violence: During the procession on Ram Navami, clashes were witnessed in many states of the country, Bihar violence and Section-144 was implemented in many areas of Howrah. Union Minister Anurag Thakur's statement regarding the violence in Bihar and Bengal came to the fore, he said that Hindus were attacked at the behest of the CM.